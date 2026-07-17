European Union set to approve Saudi PIF acquisition of Electronic Arts, according to report

A new report indicates that the European Union is set to grant approval to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund for the acquisition of Electronic Arts.

The report comes courtesy of Reuters. The trillion-dollar Public Investment Fund announced the deal alongside Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners and private equity firm Silver Lake in September 2025. The deal values a 93.4% stake in EA at $55 billion.

EA shareholders approved the acquisition in December 2025.

Saudi Arabia has made multiple investments in the video games industry over the last decade. In April 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Electronic Gaming Development Company purchased a 96% stake in Japanese developer SNK.

In September 2025, Saudi-owned firm Qiddiya acquired RTS, the co-owner of the Evolution Championship Series, a popular competitive fighting game event. In March 2026, the EGDC acquired a 5% stake in Capcom.

That investment spree may slow now, as the PIF was reportedly running low on cash after the EA acquisition.