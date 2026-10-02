Epic’s October free games include System Shock 2’s 25th anniversary remaster

The Epic Games Store has revealed its next batch of free games, including System Shock 2’s 25th anniversary remaster.

The remaster is currently free alongside the mystery adventure game Buried Stars until next Thursday, October 8, after which Out of Sight and TerraScape will be free to claim until October 15.

As with Epic‘s regular free-game promotions, players who claim them during the giveaway period will be able to keep them in their libraries.

Out of Sight is a horror puzzle adventure that follows Sophie, a blind girl attempting to escape from a haunted mansion. “Sneak, hide, and solve your way through the mansion! Your captors are relentless and danger lurks around every corner,” reads a synopsis.

TerraScape, meanwhile, is a medieval city-building puzzle game in which players construct kingdoms across floating islands by strategically placing buildings.

Line Games’ Buried Stars is a mystery adventure set around a survival audition show. “Trapped contestants communicate with each other—and the outside world through social media—as they wait for rescue,” according to a synopsis.

Finally, System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster is an updated version of the influential 1999 FPS/RPG. Nightdive Studios‘ remaster modernises the original with updated presentation, widescreen support, cross-play co-op, and more.