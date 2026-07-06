Epic settles with Fortnite leaker who shared South Park, Minecraft and Overwatch collabs

Epic Games has settled a court case against a contractor it accused of sharing upcoming Fortnite skins and events before they were publicly announced.

Earlier this year, Epic Games accused former Fortnite associate producer Hayden Cohen of sharing information about upcoming Fortnite collaborations.

“Today we took legal action against a former contractor who repeatedly leaked confidential partner IP and trade secrets that they received while working with Epic,” the company wrote on social media in March.

“We absolutely do not allow this and will continue to take action when Epic team members share confidential info. It harms our partners and makes it harder to bring awesome IP to our games.”

Cohen was accused of leaking upcoming Fortnite content for brands including South Park, Minecraft, Peak, Ben 10 and more, before they were officially announced.

Now, according to Game File, both parties have agreed to a judgment that bars Hoden from “possessing, accessing, using, or disclosing any of Epic’s confidential or trade secret information”.

According to Game File, the settlement doesn’t mention any monetary relief, and when questioned on it, a spokesperson for Epic had nothing to share on that element.

“We took legal action against the former contractor who repeatedly leaked confidential partner IP and trade secrets that they received while working with Epic,” Epic spokesperson Natalie Munoz confirmed to Game File.

“We’ve asked the court to approve the stipulated injunction to ensure they cannot publish or share Epic’s confidential information again.”

Cohen had allegedly shared the information via X, using the now-deactivated @AdireFNInfo account, which gained over 13,000 followers before it was shut down.