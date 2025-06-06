Epic Games Publishing reveals End of Abyss, a dark sci-fi action adventure

Epic Games Publishing has revealed End of Abyss, an “atmospheric action-adventure game set in a dark sci-fi world”.

Developed by Swedish studio Section 9 Interactive, End of Abyss is described as having “an emphasis on exploration, supported by engaging and tense combat”.

“In the depths of a mysterious underground compound, a mission to investigate disturbances of unknown origin spirals into a harrowing descent through a broken and abandoned world,” Epic‘s description reads.

“Players take on the role of the young combat technician, Cel, as she uncovers the truth behind the facility’s derelict areas and confronts the monstrous creatures that roam them.”

Set in Malmo, Sweden, Section 9 Interactive is a small studio founded by veteran developers from Little Nightmares, Little Nightmares 2, and the PlayStation Vita version of LittleBigPlanet.

According to the studio, the game will feature branching paths, with players able to uncover hidden areas using their scanner and other tools unlocked as they progress through the game.

“Pathways open as players grow stronger, allowing them to return to forgotten corridors and secrets once sealed away,” it says.

End of Abyss will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC next year.