Epic Games’ CEO argues AI could’ve made Destiny profitable

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has implied that AI could “enable games like Destiny to thrive”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sweeney replied to a report on Destiny 2 with, “If only some sort of newfangled technology could come along and make it possible to overcome bullet point #1 and enable games like Destiny to thrive!”

Sweeney has recently gone on the record saying that he believes it is “really irresponsible” of Steam to make studios disclose AI use.

In June 2026, it was announced that Epic’s Unreal Engine 6 will integrate AI tools to “greatly reduce the tedious work” in game development.

If only some sort of newfangled technology could come along and make it possible to overcome bullet point #1 and enable games like Destiny to thrive! pic.twitter.com/ct7cgj2P0q — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) June 29, 2026

Sweeney’s post includes a screenshot of the Forbes article he’s replying to, which states that Destiny “was only very rarely profitable during its entire lifespan” due to the “enormous scale of content that had to be produced nonstop.”

The implication is that AI could somehow streamline the process of creating, or perhaps even entirely generate, the content that Destiny players wanted.

Interestingly, Sweeney neglected to reply to the article’s other stated reason that Destiny failed, which claims that Destiny’s period of profitability led to cash being “immediately misused by leadership at the time.”

In August 2024, former Bungie staff asked then-CEO Pete Parsons to step down, accusing him of being “a liar, a thief, and so many things we can’t discuss publically [sic].”

Sweeney is no stranger to strong-worded outbursts. In March 2024, Sweeney called Valve executives “assholes” in an email chain revealed during an antitrust lawsuit filed against Valve.