Epic details Fortnite Chapter 7’s gameplay changes, including ‘simple build’ and self-revive

Fortnite Chapter 7 has now launched, and with it brings a number of new gameplay changes.

Epic Games has listed the new additions to the game, as well as the final confirmation that the Battle Pass for the first season includes The Bride from Kill Bill, and Marty McFly from Back to the Future.

Because the opening trailer for Chapter 7 showed the Battle Bus being destroyed, players now have to surf to the Battle Royale island.

Other modes, such as Reload, Blitz Royale, Fortnite OG and Delulu will arrive later in December, once the Battle Bus is “back in commission”.

One of the major gameplay additions in Chapter 7 is ‘Simple Build’. According to Epic: “Similar to Simple Edit, Simple Build is an option in the settings (Game > Building) that makes learning how to build simpler. Turn on the setting, look in the direction you want to build, and just build.”

Another major change is the saving of reload progress. If a player starts reloading their weapon and switches to another one or is interrupted in any other way mid-reload, when they return to reloading that weapon it will carry on from where it left off, rather than starting all over again.

Seven new weapons are added to the game this season, including the Iron Pump Shotgun, Twin Hammer Shotguns, Deadeye Assault Rifle, Holo Rush SMG, Vengeful Sniper Rifle, Arc-Lightning Gun and Forsaken Vow Blade.

Players will also now be able to find wingsuits, which let them jump off a high area and glide around the map.

Returning elements from previous chapters include the All Terrain Kart, Enforcer AR, Tactical Pistol, Dual Micro SMGs, Shockwave Grenades and Clinger Grenades.

Epic has also added new features for players who find themselves in Down But Not Out (DBNO) status during the game. If players own a Self-Revive Device they will be able to revive themselves instead of having to relay on a teammate.

New movements have also been added to DBNO status, meaning players can now roll, tumble down slopes, move faster (using up energy), use ziplines and ascenders, enter a passenger sear or crawl (or be thrown) into the back of a Reboot Van while DBNO.

Other new features include: