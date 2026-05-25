Epic announces Unreal Engine 6, which will run the ‘next era’ of Rocket League

Epic Games has announced Unreal Engine 6, the latest iteration of its popular game-making technology, and unveiled Rocket League as its first title.

Announced during the Rocket League Paris Major in France this weekend, Epic debuted a minute-long trailer for what it called “the next era of Rocket League”.

According to the trailer, the footage shown is running in real-time in Unreal Engine 6, which is the first mention of the next-gen game engine, which sports a new purple logo.

No further details on UE6 or the new iteration of Rocket League were unveiled, though many fans of the vehicle sports title will likely welcome the news, since the current version runs on the two-decade-old UE3.

Unreal Engine 6’s announcement comes four years after the initial release of UE5, which powers many modern games, including Epic’s own Fortnite.

It’s likely that the engine will power many games planned for the next generation of game consoles, which could be released as soon as next year.

Earlier this year, Xbox confirmed that its next-generation games console, codenamed Project Helix, will run both “Xbox and PC games” and will arrive with developers sometime in 2027.

It’s claimed that Sony could also launch PlayStation 6 next year, alongside a possible Switch-style portable version. In a recent earnings call, the company claimed that it hadn’t yet decided when it would release the PlayStation 6 or what its price would be.