Eminem will hire Agent 47 to kill Slim Shady in Hitman’s next Elusive Target mission

Hitman’s next Elusive Target will see players team up with Eminem to kill Slim Shady.

The Elusive Target mission, which will be added to the game on December 1, will see Agent 47 take down Slim Shady using new methods, such as Mom’s Spaghetti.

An Eminem vs Slim Shady pack, which will contain a new suit, four items and home base cosmetics tied to the mission, will be released on the same day, for $4.99/€4.99/£3.99. The mission itself will be free to all Hitman players.

According to Yann Roskell, senior global communications manager at IO Interactive, “The level is packed with psychological, dreamlike twists that mirror Slim Shady’s fractured reality. Set within a medical facility in Hokkaido that has been reconfigured into the chaotic Popsomp Hills Asylum, the mission follows Agent 47 as he infiltrates a surreal environment where doctors, patients, and performers blur into one.

“Slim Shady has transformed his former operating theatre into a fully equipped broadcasting studio, where he delivers erratic live performances to a captive audience of staff and inmates. Players must track him across several interconnected areas, for example, a recording studio or a bizarre “Group Training Session” where he brainwashes the doctors to participate in his evil scheme of weaponizing music.”

Hitman’s previous celebrity Elusive Target was the late martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

However, whereas previous celebrity-based Elusive Target missions – featuring the likes of Mads Mikkelsen, Sean Bean, Jean-Claude van Damme and Gary Busey – had players trying to kill the celebrities in question, the Bruce Lee mission saw players team up with the martial artist.