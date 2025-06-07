Embark reveals October launch for sci-fi extraction shooter ARC Raiders

ARC Raiders will be released on October 30, 2025, developer and publisher Embark Studios has announced.

A release date reveal trailer for the Unreal Engine 5 game premiered at Summer Game Fest on Friday and is viewable below.

Promising “seamless social play across” all platforms, ARC Raiders will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

“ARC Raiders is a multiplayer extraction adventure, set in a lethal future earth, ravaged by a mysterious mechanized threat known as ARC,” according to an official description of the game.

“Enlist as a Raider and scavenge the surface to thrive in a desolate world. But beware of the machines. Beware of Raiders preying on others.

“ARC Raiders blends the tension from extraction shooters with atmospheric settings from the adventure genre,” Embark adds.

“Lurking threats—from deadly machines to other Raiders—create a constant ebb and flow of intensity, where every moment is charged with the thrill of high stakes. Extract valuable loot and explore the unfolding mysteries of a vibrant, lethal world.”

Stockholm, Sweden-based Embark was co-founded in November 2018 by CEO Patrick Söderlund, who previously served as DICE general manager, and later as Electronic Arts‘ chief design officer and EVP of worldwide studios.

The studio was fully acquired by Korean online games company Nexon in 2021. Its debut title was 2023’s well-reviewed free-to-play FPS The Finals, which will kick off its seventh season on June 12.