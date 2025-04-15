Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered screens and details have leaked

Screenshots and details of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered have appeared online.

The images, which include screenshots comparing the original game to the remaster, as well as the promotional art for the game, are circulating on social media after a leak from a Virtuos website.

First found on Resetera, the images show off comparison images from the original game, and the new remaster.

According to the website, the game will be titled The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and is being developed in collaboration with Bethesda. Bethesda Dallas and Bethesda Rockville are working on the game, alongside Virtuos.

Oblivion Remastered will release for PC. Xbox Series X|S (including Game Pass), and PlayStation 5, according to the site.

A Deluxe Edition of the game will also be released alongside the normal version. The Deluxe Edition of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will include bonuses such as extra weapons and horse armour. The horse armour is a nod to the horse armour DLC pack for the original game, which became a long-running meme in the gaming community.

Established in 2004, Virtuos is one of the largest game makers in the world. It focuses on supporting the development of major triple-A games or bringing existing titles to new platforms.

The company has previously worked on franchises including Call of Duty, Tomb Raider, Dark Souls, BioShock, Battlefield, Uncharted, and Horizon, and is currently supporting Konami’s development of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will reportedly feature a visual as well as a mechanical overhaul of the game.

Improvements to the game’s blocking system have reportedly been inspired by Souls-like games, while sneak icons are now highlighted in the new system, according to MP1ST.

“The stamina system was modified to be less frustrating for the player, making the knockdown that occurs when stamina is depleted more difficult to activate through changes in calculation methods,” the publication claimed.

“The HUD was changed to make it easier to understand and more aesthetically appealing to young players. Hit reactions were also added to improve the response to damage inflicted on the player and NPCs. Finally, Archery was improved to make it more playable and modern in both third and first-person viewpoints.”