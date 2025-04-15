Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake release date reportedly narrowed down

The release date of Bethesda’s long-awaited remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion has seemingly been narrowed down.

Last week Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb said he was told by a source that the remake was “going to shadow drop at any moment this month”.

Now, on the latest episode of his Game Mess Mornings stream, Grubb has narrowed this down further, stating that the game is set for release next week, according to his source.

“Let’s update on Oblivion and the shadow drop,” Grubb said. “Last week on the show we were talking about it like ‘oh yeah, it should shadow drop at any moment’. I’ll give people a week now – the week of April 21. Basically, the last week of this month – next week, essentially.

“It should shadow drop then, which I think, you know, other people have said, but I’ve gotten separate confirmation that that’s going to be the case. So shadow drop, last week of the month, I’m getting excited for this one.”

Grubb’s updates follow reports from VGC and others that the Oblivion remake could be released in April, following months of build-up to the still as-yet unannounced game.

The Oblivion remake is said to have been developed by Virtuos, the same studio currently working on Konami’s Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. The company has also previously worked on franchises including Call of Duty, Tomb Raider, Dark Souls, Uncharted, and Horizon.

According to a previous report from MP1ST, the Oblivion remake is reportedly “fully remade” with Unreal Engine 5, with six reworked gameplay systems: stamina, sneaking, blocking, archery, hit reaction and HUD.

Improvements to the game’s blocking system have reportedly been inspired by Souls-like games, while sneak icons are now highlighted in the new system.