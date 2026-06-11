Elder Scrolls 6 claimed to ‘look amazing’, 8 years after it was announced

Xbox’s games boss had provided an update on Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls 6, nearly exactly eight years after it was first announced.

The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced via a teaser trailer at E3 2018. Shortly after, Bethesda admitted that its release was still years away, and it was said to still be in early development as of 2023.

Speaking to Variety, Xbox’s chief content officer, Matt Booty, was asked about the RPG’s prolonged absence in its digital showcases, to which he responded that he’d seen it running and it “looks amazing”.

“I would say one of the more challenging balancing acts of someone in a job like mine is balancing that you want to go show the world all the cool stuff you’re working on, and you want to get them excited early, but we also know that we want to wait till the right moment,” he said.

“And when you decide to show it, you want it to be the best you’ve got. And also that when you show the game, you’re also giving them a promise of, hey, it’s coming soon.

“So I can tell you, having visited Bethesda and sat with Todd and seen “Elder Scrolls” playing, it looks amazing, and it’s coming along well. And we’ll make sure to announce it and really reveal it at the right time.

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard recently claimed that the “majority” of the studio is currently working on The Elder Scrolls 6, following the completion of Starfield.

Speaking to Kinda Funny Games, Howard said the game was “going well,” and that the team is “happy with it.” However, Howard then followed that by saying, “It’s going to be a while yet.”

“We’re able to play the game, we’re about to pass a big milestone internally,” Howard said. “The majority of the studio is on that game, and some of our partners.”