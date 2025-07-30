Elden Ring’s two-player mode patch has been delayed due to tsunami warnings

Elden Ring patch 1.02 has been delayed following a tsunami warning.

The patch, which would have added the long-awaited two-player mode to the game, has been delayed due to safety concerns. The patch will now be released on Thursday, July 31, after 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST.

FromSoftware has also announced that the return of the Everdark Sovereign will also be delayed until the patch has been deployed.

Evacuation orders have been put in place across the Pacific, with people in Hawaii, Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Guam, Peru, and the Galapagos Islands off Ecuador.

According to the BBC, 1.9 million people have been told to leave their homes and find higher ground, and a tsunami wave of 4.3ft (1.3m) has reached the northern Iwate prefecture.

Due to the tsunami warning following the earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula, we have decided to postpone the distribution of the 'ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN' Patch 1.02, which was scheduled for today to tomorrow, July 31 (Thursday) after 10:00CEST | 1:00 PDT. — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) July 30, 2025

Elden Ring Nightreign was released earlier this year, and despite a lukewarm reception from players, the game has performed well.

According to SteamDB, the game reached a peak of 313,593 concurrent users on Steam an hour after its release. This was FromSoftware’s second-highest maximum peak for a game, behind the 953,426 peak achieved by Elden Ring itself.

The game sold 2 million copies during its first day, according to its publisher Bandai Namco. This week, it was claimed that the game has surpassed 5 million units sold in the months since its release.

VGC’s Elden Ring Nightreign review called it “a clumsy multiplayer sideshow to the generation’s best RPG,” saying: “While its rougelike elements may entertain, a lack of variety and uneven combat system ultimately make for a curious sideshow that doesn’t come close to the series that shares its name.”