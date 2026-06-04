Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition on Switch 2 finally has a confirmed release date

The Switch 2 version of Elden Ring finally has a new release date.

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition was originally announced alongside the Switch 2 reveal last year, with Bandai Namco saying the game was set to release later in 2025.

After early hands-on reports with the same suggested performance was sluggish on Nintendo‘s handheld, however, it was announced in October 2025 that the game had been moved to 2026 “to allow time for performance adjustments”.

Now the official Elden Ring account on X has confirmed that the game will be coming to Switch 2 on August 28.

“Your journey to the Erdtree begins here,” the post reads. “Rise, Tarnished. Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on August 28, 2026.”

It was also confirmed that the extra content included in the Tarnished Edition will be available on other platforms too in the form of the Tarnish Pack DLC, which will also be released on August 28.

According to Bandai Namco, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition includes the base Elden Ring game and the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

It also includes new content including two new Starting Classes, new character armour, and the ability to customise the player’s Spectral Steed, Torrent.

The additional content included in #ELDENRING Tarnished Edition will also be available for purchase on other platforms.

The Tarnished Pack DLC will launch on August 28, 2026. pic.twitter.com/vjQNzZCqLj — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 4, 2026

Elden Ring was originally released in February 2022 and has since sold more than 30 million copies, with its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC selling a further 10 million copies.

VGC’s Elden Ring review called it “FromSoftware‘s most vital game since Demon’s Souls“.

“Elden Ring is a fantastic game that can still deliver the unmatched thrill of defeating a tough boss after an hours-long battle,” we said. “Those who worship at the church of Souls-like will find a game that’s basically everything they ever wanted.”