Elden Ring on Switch 2 ‘drops to 15fps’ in handheld mode, it’s claimed

Elden Ring on Switch 2 has significant performance issues, according to those who’ve played the game at Gamescom.

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is set to debut on the Nintendo Switch 2, and this week, the game is playable publicly for the first time at Gamescom. According to media who’ve played the game at the event, the Switch 2 port has significant performance issues, including severe framerate drops.

According to Nintendo Life’s Felix Sanchez, while the game looks “really good,” graphically, the game’s performance is a major issue. The game has a maximum framerate of 30fps on handheld mode, but according to Sanchez, the game struggles to meet that.

“It’s really bad, and I understand why they don’t want you to see this,” says Sanchez, referring to the fact that publisher Bandai Namco isn’t allowing footage of the game to be captured. “It was like playing Ocarina of Time. 20 frames-per-second, sometimes it was like 15 frames-per-second.”

Elden Ring Tarnished Edition is due for release on Nintendo Switch 2 this year, though no specific release date has been announced.

Released in February 2022, Elden Ring is comfortably From Software’s biggest commercial hit, having shipped over 30 million copies according to its developer.

A multiplayer spin-off was released earlier this year, Elden Ring: Nightreign.

Based on the world of Elden Ring, Nightreign ditches the lengthy single-player adventure for a fast-paced co-op action game with roguelike elements.

VGC’s Elden Ring Nightreign review called it “a clumsy multiplayer sideshow to the generation’s best RPG,” saying: “While its rougelike elements may entertain, a lack of variety and uneven combat system ultimately make for a curious sideshow that doesn’t come close to the series that shares its name.”