Elden Ring Nightreign’s 2 player mode is coming next week

Elden Ring Nightreign will add a 2-player mode next week.

Currently, the game can be played solo or as a trio. However, now, FromSoftware has announced that the game’s much-requested two-player mode will be added soon.

The new mode will be added as part of patch 1.02, which will be released on July 30. Additionally, patch 1.02 will include quality-of-life UI improvements, including more Relics filtering options.

Elden Ring Nightreign was released earlier this year, and despite a lukewarm reception from players, the game has performed well.

According to SteamDB, the game reached a peak of 313,593 concurrent users on Steam an hour after its release. This was FromSoftware’s second-highest maximum peak for a game, behind the 953,426 peak achieved by Elden Ring itself.

The game sold 2 million copies during its first day, according to its publisher Bandai Namco. This week, it was claimed that the game has surpassed 5 million units sold in the months since its release.

VGC’s Elden Ring Nightreign review called it “a clumsy multiplayer sideshow to the generation’s best RPG,” saying: “While its rougelike elements may entertain, a lack of variety and uneven combat system ultimately make for a curious sideshow that doesn’t come close to the series that shares its name.”