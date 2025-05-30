Elden Ring Nightreign sells 2 million copies on day one, as a patch for easier solo play is announced

Elden Ring Nightreign has sold 2 million copies in its first day, publisher Bandai Namco says.

A post on the official Elden Ring account on X showed an image saying: “Thank you: 2 million Nightfarers on the first day.”

“Darkness fell over Limveld, and two million Nightfarers rose up against it,” the accompanying text reads. “Thank you for your support.”

As well as the sales milestone, Bandai Namco also confirmed that Nightreign will be getting a patch next week that should make the experience easier for solo players.

While Nightreign is designed for three-player co-op, it can also be played in single-player, though the general consensus is that it’s much harder going it alone.

According to the publisher, patch 1.02 will be released next week and will include “several bug fixes as well as improvements for solo expeditions”.

While more details on the patch are set to come next week, it was at least confirmed that the ‘Automatic Revival Upon Defeat’ effect, which allows one revival for each night boss battle, will be added to solo expeditions, while the amount of runes gained in solo mode will be increased too.

The game got off to a positive start on Steam, hitting a peak of 313,593 concurrent players just an hour after release, making it the second-highest maximum peak Steam concurrent for any FromSoftware game, behind Elden Ring itself. This peak is likely to be bettered over the weekend.

Despite this, the game currently only has mixed user reviews on Steam, with players criticising the lack of a two-player mode, the lack of depth compared to other FromSoftware titles and performance issues with some high-end graphics cards.