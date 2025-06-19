Elden Ring Nightreign is getting remixed bosses in a free update

Elden Ring Nightreign is set to receive remixed versions of its current bosses over the next few weeks.

Everdark Sovereigns, which are stronger, remixed versions of the game’s original bosses, are being added weekly, starting today with the Everdark version of Gaping Jaw.

These expeditions will only be available to players who’ve defeated the original versions of the bosses, and will be available to fight for a limited time.

Gaping Jaw is available now until June 26. Sentient Pest and Darkdrift Knight will follow it in their Everdark forms. The remaining bosses will be added “at a later date”.

If a player defeats an Everdark Sovereign, they’ll receive a Sovereign Sigil as a reward.

This is the second major update to the game, following a week one update which made solo play easier.

Elden Ring Nightreign was released last month, and despite a lukewarm reception from players, the game has performed well.

According to SteamDB, the game reached a peak of 313,593 concurrent users on Steam an hour after its release. This was FromSoftware‘s second-highest maximum peak for a game, behind the 953,426 peak achieved by Elden Ring itself.

The game sold 2 million copies during its first day, according to its publisher Bandai Namco.

VGC’s Elden Ring Nightreign review called it “a clumsy multiplayer sideshow to the generation’s best RPG,” saying: “While its rougelike elements may entertain, a lack of variety and uneven combat system ultimately make for a curious sideshow that doesn’t come close to the series that shares its name.”