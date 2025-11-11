Elden Ring Nightreign DLC, The Forsaken Hollows, is coming next month

FromSoftware has announced the first DLC for Elden Ring: Nightreign.

Elden Ring: Nightreign The Forsaken Hollows will be released on December 4, and will include additional Nightfarers, Bosses, and more, according to FromSoftware.

You can watch the first trailer for Elden Ring: Nightreign The Forsaken Hollows below.

The expansion will add the Scholar and the Undertaker playable classes. According to FromSoftware, the Scholar is “An academic who walks the Lands Between. Boasting impressive arcane levels, he gains incredible advantages through battlefield observation.”

The Undertaker is “an abbess who was mandated to slay the Nightlord. Boasting impressive strength and faith, she sends enemies to the afterlife with ruthless efficiency.”

Two new bosses will be included in the expansion. According to FromSoftware, players who purchase The Forsaken Shadows DLC before its release will also receive the Elden Ring Nightreign digital artbook and mini soundtrack.

Elden Ring Nightreign was released earlier this year, and despite a lukewarm reception from players, the game has performed well. According to SteamDB, the game reached a peak of 313,593 concurrent users on Steam an hour after its release. This was FromSoftware’s second-highest maximum peak for a game, behind the 953,426 peak achieved by Elden Ring itself.

The game sold 2 million copies during its first day, according to its publisher Bandai Namco. By the end of July it had crossed 5 million units sold.

VGC’s Elden Ring Nightreign review called it “a clumsy multiplayer sideshow to the generation’s best RPG,” saying: “While its rougelike elements may entertain, a lack of variety and uneven combat system ultimately make for a curious sideshow that doesn’t come close to the series that shares its name.