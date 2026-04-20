Elden Ring movie cast revealed, as it’s claimed A24 film has a budget ‘well over’ $100m

A24 and Bandai Namco have revealed the full cast for Alex Garland’s Elden Ring movie and confirmed a March 3, 2028, IMAX theatrical release.

Notably, the Elden Ring movie will star Cailee Spaeny, who recently appeared in Alien: Romulus and Wake Up Dead Man. Spaeny is joined by Ben Whishaw, voice of Paddington and Q from recent 007 movies, and Nick Offerman, who recently played Bill in The Last of Us series.

The rest of the cast includes Kit Connor (Warfare, Heartstopper), Tom Burke (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Black Bag), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Sonoya Mizuno (Ex Machina), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Ruby Cruz (Willow, Bottoms), John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, and Peter Serafinowicz.

Production on the movie begins this week and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Elden Ring could be A24’s largest and most ambitious project yet, with a budget “well over” $100 million.

Images from a filming location just outside of London began circulating online last week, showing familiar scenery from the game.

the elden ring movie set just looks SO GOOD in every aspect i can think of pic.twitter.com/R01FWk6yb2 — jar saint (@scadutree) April 4, 2026

According to reports, George R. R. Martin is among the producers of the Elden Ring movie, having contributed to the original game, providing backstory and world-building alongside series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Alex Garland previously wrote and directed Annihilation (2018), Men (2022), and Civil War (2024). He also wrote 28 Days Later, Sunshine, and 28 Years Later, all of which were directed by Danny Boyle.

Garland has a history in the video game industry, having co-written Enslaved: Odyssey to the West. He was also a story supervisor on DMC: Devil May Cry.