Elden Ring is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

Announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct, the game will be released in 2025.

The game will be released as the “Tarnished Edition,” but specific details about what that entails were not provided during the stream.

Released in February 2022, Elden Ring is comfortably From Software’s biggest commercial hit, having shipped over 25 million copies according to its developer.

A multiplayer spin-off will be released this year, Elden Ring: Nightreign.

Based on the world of Elden Ring, Nightreign ditches the lengthy single-player adventure for a fast-paced co-op action game with roguelike elements.

Each run takes place over three nights (meaning a total time of around 30-45 minutes) with a map that’s continually getting smaller, battle royale style. Players – either alone or in groups of three – choose one of eight classes and have to survive all three nights, culminating in a final boss fight.

Elden Ring Nightreign will see players play as bespoke characters, rather than create their own, so it’s possible this DLC will add more of those character options.

Elden Ring Nightreign will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC on May 30.