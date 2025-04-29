Elden Ring has sold over 30 million copies, FromSoftware says

Elden Ring has sold over 30 million copies, FromSoftware has claimed.

The milestone was claimed in a post on the game’s official X account, along with an image saying: “Thank you, 30 million Tarnished.”

An accompanying message reads: “Dearest Tarnished, we are profoundly thankful for your lasting devotion. May your path be forever guided by the Grace of Gold.”

Released in February 2022, Elden Ring is comfortably FromSoftware’s biggest commercial hit. For comparison, as of March 2024, the entire Dark Souls Trilogy had sold around 40 million copies.

It would appear its 30 million sales are set to be boosted even further, with the news earlier this month that Elden Ring will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. Announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the game will be released as the “Tarnished Edition.”

Elden Ring has received one expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, which was released to massive acclaim and is currently the highest-rated DLC of all time, according to review aggregation site Metacritic.

“Shadow of the Erdtree is an incredible expansion and a worthy follow-up to the generation’s best game,” VGC said in its review.

A multiplayer spin-off, Elden Ring: Nightrein, will also be released this year. Based on the world of Elden Ring, Nightreign ditches the lengthy single-player adventure for a fast-paced co-op action game with roguelike elements.

Each run takes place over three nights (meaning a total time of around 30-45 minutes) with a map that’s continually getting smaller, battle royale style. Players – either alone or in groups of three – choose one of eight classes and have to survive all three nights, culminating in a final boss fight.

Elden Ring Nightreign will be released for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC on May 30.