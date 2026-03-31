Eidos-Montréal announces mass layoffs for the third year in a row, as studio head leaves

Eidos-Montréal has announced mass layoffs for the third year in a row, while head of studio David Anfossi is also departing.

In a statement posted on the Guardians of the Galaxy studio’s official LinkedIn page, Eidos Montreal announced that it would be laying off 124 employees across its production and support teams, as a result of “changing project needs”.

“Today is a difficult day for our studio and reflects the need to adapt and concentrate efforts where Eidos-Montréal can be most effective,” the statement reads.

“We are deeply grateful to the team members impacted – this decision is not a reflection of their talent, dedication, or performance. Supporting those impacted with care and respect remains our priority, while ensuring continuity for the teams moving forward.”

Noting that Anfossi is also leaving his role as studio head, it added: “We thank David for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors. A transition plan is underway, and further updates will be shared as new leadership is finalized.”

Eidos-Montréal’s announcement echoes a similar one made on the same day last year, also on its LinkedIn page, when it stated that it was laying off 75 staff in a decision that was “not a reflection of their dedication or skills” but was made because they couldn’t be reallocated to the studio’s other projects.

The year before that, after reports emerged that it had cancelled an unannounced Deus Ex game, Eidos-Montréal said it was letting go 97 staff. This means that over the course of three annual rounds of cuts, a total of 296 staff have been laid off.

Following the release of its last full game Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in 2021, in recent years Eidos-Montréal has been working alongside Microsoft developers as a support studio.

It has been supporting Playground Games with the development of the upcoming Fable reboot, and has been co-developing Grounded 2 with Obsidian Entertainment.