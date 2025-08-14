eFootball’s major version 5.0.0 update is here, adding stadium customisation and 80 gameplay tweaks

eFootball’s new season starts today with a major update for all formats.

The version 5.0.0 update rolls out today and adds a number of new features, as well as around 80 tweaks and changes to gameplay.

One of the main new features is Custom Stadium, a new mode where players can combine stadium colours, fan choreography, and decorative objects to make their own unique arena.

A new feature called Link-Up Play has also been added. This allows specific players, when played under a specific manager, to perform special combination plays or improve their abilities when certain conditions are met.

To mark this new feature, José Mourinho has been added to the game as a manager, complete with a ‘Diagonal Long Pass A’ link-up skill. Players such as Wesley Sneijder and Samuel Eto’o meet the conditions for triggering this move.

Ambassador Editions and Packs for Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal are also now available. As well as containing the players themselves, these DLC packs also include stadium customisation items.

Version 5.0.0 also updates the team structures of the leagues in the game, and updates other in-game data like strips, badges, boots, gloves, balls, advertising boards, commentary and others.

Long-time players will be most interested in the roughly 80 changes that have been made to the gameplay, however, which are all listed below:

Dribbling

Made adjustments so that when entering a command in a direction away from the defender, that opponent is less likely to make an attempt on the ball.

Added new motions used when an opponent approaches from the side, ensuring that they compete for the ball naturally without sticking to the opponent. This will improve the sense of fairness and control when trying to dribble past a defender.

Added new motions used when evading a defender who competes for the ball from the left or the right. Made adjustments so that players with high Balance can dribble past opponents more easily.

Adjusted how acceleration changes while dribbling so that, at low speeds, players can accelerate quickly and make swift movements, while at higher speeds, they will accelerate gradually.

Made adjustments so that the “Dribbling” and “Acceleration” Player Stats affect how quickly players accelerate while dribbling.

Feints

Added new motions for the Marseille Turn and Chop Turn to improve the sense of control.

Removed some motions for special Marseille Turns.

Trapping

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where players are unable to receive passes.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where the ball hits the player’s body again immediately after they trap it.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where the player traps a ball from mid-air, but it takes a fair amount of time to take full control of the ball.

Added some trapping motions to alleviate the problem where players move too slowly after trapping the ball.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where the ball cannot be trapped in the direction entered.

Made adjustments so players move to a position where it is easy to trap a ball in mid-air with their leg.

Shooting

Made adjustments so that players who have the “Weak Foot Accuracy” Player stat at maximum and possess both the “Outside Curler” and “Blitz Curler” skills will prioritise performing a “Blitz Curler” with their weak foot rather than an “Outside Curler” with their strong foot, when possible.

Fixed the issue where players shoot directly with a kick or header, but that shot is well off target.

Heading

Made adjustments so that players move closer to opponents when competing for a header.

Added new heading motions to help players head the ball more suitably.

Made adjustments to the accuracy of near- and far-post heading shots directed to the left or right.

Kicking

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where players fail to kick the ball due to catching their other leg in the process.

Adjusted decision-making so that kicks are cancelled based on the situation, which will alleviate the problem where players kick an opponent.

Fixed the issue where players send a low pass from a set piece but the accuracy is calculated using a Player Stat not intended for that type of kick.

Made adjustments so that an early cross can now be sent to a position closer to the goal.

Made adjustments so that the increase in kicking speed occurring after entering a Knock-on command is also applied when kicking from the outside of the boot.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where a player attempts a kick, but the ball hits them instead and the kick is cancelled.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where players stumble and cannot kick when competing for the ball.

Defence

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where players win the ball but cannot take possession of it because, when moving towards the ball, they get stuck to an opponent.

Added new sliding tackle motions to improve the sense of control.

Adjusted how certain motions are shown so that players can touch the ball during a sliding tackle without committing a foul.

Made adjustments so that the “Tackling” Player Stat has a greater effect on sliding tackles.

Made adjustments to acceleration for both defenders and attackers away from the ball so that, at low speeds, they can accelerate quickly and make swift movements, while at higher speeds, they will accelerate gradually.

Adjusted the base movement speed when using directional inputs to improve the sense of control when moving players in that way.

Made adjustments so that players rarely attempt standing tackles automatically while the ball is far away, unless the Pressure command is given. Use commands based on the situation. To win the ball aggressively, enter the Pressure command, or to slow down an opponent, try the Match-up command.

Made adjustments so it is easier to attempt a tackle while running alongside an opponent.

Made adjustments so it is easier to make contact with the ball when attempting to block a low pass or low through ball.

Fixed the issue where it is difficult to block or defend against direct kick feints while using the Match-up command.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where players stumble greatly in unusual ways when attempting a Shoulder Charge.

Players will now start defending more quickly when play switches from attack to defence, depending on their “Defensive Engagement” Player Stat.

Adjusted the penalty that prevents the active player near the ball from moving immediately after losing possession. This will allow them to keep moving depending on the situation.

Made adjustments so players do not come to a sudden stop immediately after losing the ball. They will now continue moving depending on the situation.

The “Defensive Engagement” Player Stat will now affect the timing at which a defender will start pressing if they are positioned behind an opponent who just received a pass.

Made adjustments so forwards take positions a little deeper in their own half when their team is pinned in by the opposing attack.

Fixed the issue where two forwards take up almost the same position when their team is pinned in by the opposing attack.

Made adjustments so that players with high Defensive Engagement are more likely to run back at full speed to defend their goal.

Made adjustments to reaction speed due to a problem where AI-controlled players covering the goal clear shots with extreme quickness.

Made adjustments so that AI-controlled players with high Aggression will quickly close the distance on an opponent when applying pressure.

Made adjustments so that, while using the Pressure or Call for Pressure command, players with high Defensive Awareness will track opponents more easily.

Made adjustments to reaction speed due to a problem where, while using the Pressure or Call for Pressure command, players responded with extreme quickness to an opponent’s dribbling or feint.

Made adjustments to alleviate a problem where, while using the Pressure or Call for Pressure commands, defenders do not turn properly towards the ball when the ball holder is neither performing a Finesse Dribble nor touching the ball while dribbling. Defenders are now more likely to face the right direction in these situations.

Made adjustments so that, while using the Pressure or Call for Pressure command, players with high Defensive Awareness will have greater success following ballcarriers who perform a feint.

Expanded the range of movement applied when an active player stands between the ballcarrier and the goal while using the Match-up command. This adjustment will make it easier to place the player in a selected location.

Made adjustments so that, while using the Match-up command, players will move more smoothly according to directional inputs, as long as they are moving within a correctable range.

Made adjustments so that, while using the Match-up command, the game will respond better to movement commands entered immediately after switching the cursor manually.

Made adjustments so that Call for Pressure will be cancelled if used for a certain length of time and the players applying pressure are positioned far from the ball.

Offence

Made adjustments so that players’ acceleration while running is affected not only by the “Acceleration” Player Stat, but also by the “Attacking Awareness” Player Stat.

Made adjustments so that, instead of running at full speed, players will move at 70% of that speed depending on the situation.

Made adjustments so that when running from a deep position behind the opposition’s back line, players will start decelerating depending on the situation.

Reduced the frequency at which players run at full speed when moving to a forward position while on the attack.

Made adjustments to positioning to reduce the likelihood that players in the defensive line will move to an attacking area when the ball is bouncing around and no one has control, which would leave the opponent with a great chance to counter if they win the ball.

Made adjustments so that players turn their bodies appropriately when running in front of goal looking to receive a cross.

Made adjustments so that when Team Playstyle is set to “Possession Game”, right and left backs will take higher positions during build-up play unless they have the “Defensive Full-back” Playing Style.

Made adjustments so that when Team Playstyle is set to “Possession Game”, central and defensive midfielders will take slightly higher positions during build-up play unless they have the “Anchor Man” Playing Style.

Made adjustments so that when the team’s back line has the ball, a centre back with the “Build Up” Playing Style will move to a suitable position where it is easy to receive a pass.

Made adjustments to alleviate the problem where a player coming to support the play and receive a pass is hidden behind an opposing defender. This will allow users to pass the ball around more smoothly.

Made adjustments so that, depending on the situation, players deep in midfield will move to somewhat higher positions to support passing during build-up play.

Goalkeeper

Added new ball throwing motions to speed up the goalkeeper’s movements before they release the ball.

Fixed the issue where the goalkeeper chases after a ball that is about to go out but then stops moving completely.

Fixed the issue where the goalkeeper rushes out to defend against a dribbling attacker but then stops moving completely.

Made corrections to alleviate the problem where the goalkeeper cannot catch a high bouncing ball in time as it is falling and it then goes over their head.

Made adjustments so that when rushing out to defend against a dribbling attacker, the goalkeeper makes more suitable movements when trying to block a shot.

Fixed the issue where the goalkeeper turns towards their goal and attempts a leg save while a teammate is in possession of the ball near the goal line.

Made adjustments so that the goalkeeper can no longer catch balls for the purpose of wasting time, such as when the ball is headed back to them following a goal kick, goalkeeper throw-in, punt or a pass from a teammate involving a feint or trapping play.

AI