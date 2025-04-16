eFootball is adding crossplay and AI opponents in a ‘major update’ this week

Konami has detailed the changes coming to eFootball in its ‘Major Update’ this week.

eFootball version 4.4.0 will be released on Thursday and will add a number of new modes and features.

This includes crossplay, making it possible for players on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam and Windows versions to play Co-op and Friend matches with friends on other platforms, and also matchmake with people from different platforms in Events and the main eFootball League mode.

Ranking Events and eFootball League will now also have a combined ranking across all platforms, instead of individual rankings per platform.

Version 4.4.0 will also add the ability to play against AI opponents in eFootball League, which until now has been strictly limited to online opponents.

General producer Junichi Taya explained that the addition of AI opponents was designed to make the game more approachable for players who don’t feel they’ll be able to compete online, and that he hopes it will encourage them to eventually transition to online matches.

“We know that jumping straight into PvP battles can feel daunting, but by the time you can beat the AI in Divisions 2 and 3 you are probably ready to take on some PvP matches,” he explained.

Other changes added in version 4.4.0 include:

The addition of Smart Assist in eFootball League mode, for beginner players

Backup player slots, allowing players to spend GP to unlock storage for an extra 500 players on top of the current maximum of 900

The ability to release multiple players at once in the post-draw menu

A new skill training programme which increases the chance that a player will get a specific skill

The ability to delete specific added skills

The first version of eFootball was released in September 2021 to widespread criticism. The football simulator, which was panned for its poor gameplay and comical graphics, was named the worst reviewed game of 2021 by Metacritic.

Since then, the free-to-play game has received numerous updates and improvements, with Konami announcing in April 2024 that it had passed 750 million downloads.