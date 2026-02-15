Edwyn Mesman wins Pokémon TCG Grand Finals at Pokémon EUIC 2026

Edwyn Mesman has won the Pokémon Trading Card Game 2026 European International Championship in the Masters division.

The final came down to Dutch player Edwyn Mesman against British player Drew Stephenson.

This event was Mesman’s strongest performance so far, having previously only managed a regional top 4 finish.

Stephenson, who previously competed in the younger age groups, had previously managed a second-place finish at EUIC 2023.

Stephenson used the popular Gholdengo deck, making use of its Make It Rain attack, which can do a huge amount of damage and knock out virtually any Pokémon.

With this win, Mesman earns himself $25,000 and an invite to the Pokemon World Championships, which will take place in San Francisco, California.

The Pokémon Trading Card game has been played competitively since the very earliest days of the franchise in Japan. Today, it’s second only to the video game championship in terms of popularity.

The Pokémon European International Championship is one of competitive Pokémon’s most important tournaments, with the winners of EUIC earning an invite to the Pokemon World Championships.

This weekend’s Pokémon European International Championships were the biggest EUIC ever, and the largest Pokémon tournament in terms of attendance.

Other winners this weekend include Marín “P4T0M4N” Torres, who became the back-to-back Pokémon Go EUIC Champion, and Team Peps who took home the top Pokémon Unite prize.