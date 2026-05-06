Ed Boon wants a Street Fighter character in Mortal Kombat, has no hard feelings about movie cast’s Game Awards jibe

Mortal Kombat co-creator and series director Ed Boon says he’d like to include a Street Fighter character as a guest fighter at one point.

In an interview with Collider about the upcoming Mortal Kombat 2 movie, Boon was asked if there were any guest characters he still wanted to include in a future Mortal Kombat game.

Previous guest characters in recent Mortal Kombat games have included Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Leatherface, Alien, Predator, Rambo, Conan, Ghostface, RoboCop, the Terminator, Peacemaker and Homelander.

Boon replied that many of the guests he wanted to see have now been done, but there are still some left he’d like to include, including someone from Mortal Kombat’s long-time rival fighting game series Street Fighter.

“If you would have asked me that 10 years ago, I probably would have listed the ones that we’ve done – Rambo, Terminator, RoboCop, Ghostface,” he replied. “A lot of the films that we grew up with are just burned into our brains, and so it’s just like a validation when we see Terminator in a Mortal Kombat game.

“So I think there still are a few. I would love to see a Street Fighter character in Mortal Kombat. I think that would be cool. I’m a huge fan of Street Fighter as well. We’ve had Joker, who was a really dark character, but DC and Marvel, it would be a lot of fun to see those characters as well.”

Because he mentioned Street Fighter, Boon was then asked what he thought about the cast of the Street Fighter movie’s appearance at The Game Awards last year, where comedian Andrew Schulz – who plays Dan in the movie – claimed that the Mortal Kombat 2 movie cast were also in attendance, before joking: “I’m just kidding, they didn’t come, they don’t care about you, they only care about money.”

I don’t climb over others to get ahead. — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) December 12, 2025

The jibe didn’t go down well with Mortal Kombat 2 film producer Todd Garner, who stated on X: “I don’t climb over others to get ahead”. When asked how he felt about the cast vs cast rivalry, however, Boon laughed and said he had no issue with it at all.

“You know what? I don’t remember the whole cast doing it,” he repied. “I think it was the guy on the mic, and I forgot his name. But you know what? Those things are just part of the three-decade-long rivalry between Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter.

“To me, it’s just fun. It’s a fun thing to kind of rile everybody up on. There’s certainly no hard feelings and whatnot. So, at the end of the day, I think we’ll see, when both films have been released, how they both did and stuff. But honestly, I’d love to see them both do well, just because there’s an audience for more, which would be great.”

Mortal Kombat 2 is released in cinemas this Friday, May 8, while Street Fighter arrives later in the year on October 16.