EA suggests it has no plans to raise game prices yet despite others doing so

Electronic Arts has suggested it has no plans to raise the price of its games in the wake of other companies doing the same.

During a Q&A in its Q4 and FY2025 Earnings Conference Call, one caller asked EA‘s execs how the company it considered the “pricing power” of its IP and whether it was considering “taking a similar approach” to other companies announcing games at higher price points.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson replied that the company’s main goals are to ensure players enjoy the games they play, but also feel like they’re getting value for their money.

“Our business is very different today than it was even just 10 years ago,” Wilson explained. “In a world where everything we did 10 years was about selling shiny discs in plastic boxes in retail shelves, while that’s still a part of our business it’s a significantly smaller part of our business, and we now have pricing representing everything from free-to-play all the way to Deluxe Editions and beyond.

“At the end of the day, whether we’re doing something that costs a dollar, or we’re doing something that costs $10, or we’re doing something that costs $100, our objective is always delivering incredible quality and exponential value to our player base.

“And what we’ve discovered over the course of time is whether we can marry quality and value together, our business is strong, resilient and continues to grow.”

To clarify, EA CFO then added: “From a games perspective we put out, we have reflected no changes in our current strategy at this point.”

Nintendo raised eyebrows earlier this year when it announced that its upcoming Switch 2 game Mario Kart World will cost $80, while Donkey Kong Bananza will cost $70.

Microsoft followed suit last week when, while announcing price increases for its Xbox consoles, it also added that it will start charging $80 for some of its first-party games later this year, an announcement that many have assumed will include the next Call of Duty.