EA Sports UFC 6 is being announced later this week, it’s claimed

Electronic Arts is set to announce the latest game in its Ultimate Fighting Championship series later this week, it’s claimed.

According to the ever-reliable Dealabs writer billbil-bun, who has a lengthy track record of accurately leaking hardware and software releases, EA Sports UFC 6 is set to be announced this week.

Specifically, they say it will be announced on “April 30 at the latest”, meaning they expect a reveal some time before the end of Thursday.

What’s more, the insider claims to also know the game’s release date, suggesting that UFC 6 will be released on June 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The game will reportedly cost $69.99 / €79.99 for the Standard edition, with physical copies available on launch day.

Billbil-kun also stated that a PC version of the game is in development, but they haven’t yet been able to determine whether it will also release on June 19, or come at a later date.

No further information on other formats (such as Switch 2) or any Deluxe or Ultimate Editions is yet known, according to the leaker.

Whereas most EA Sports series are annual releases, the UFC games usually have a number of years between them, which is why their titles are numbered like sequels instead of yearly.

The last game, EA Sports UFC 5, was released in October 2023, and offered a revamped damage system where injuries such as eye damage can impair a fighter’s abilities.

The Deluxe Edition of the game included former heavyweight boxers Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali as playable fighters, continuing the series’ trend of including bonus non-UFC fighters.

Previous guest fighters in the series have included Bruce Lee, Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Action Bronson, ring announcer Bruce Buffer and UFC president Dana White.