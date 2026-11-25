EA will be adding legendary commentator John Motson to EA Sports FC 27, three years after his death.

Motson was the commentator on FIFA 96 – the first game in the series to include commentary – and remained in place until FIFA 06, at which point he was replaced with Clive Tyldesley.

Motson passed away in 2023 at the age of 77, but now EA has announced that it will be bringing him back to its football series, in an AI-generated form.

As reported by the BBC, Motson’s widow and his son have given EA permission to recreate Motson’s voice using a combination of old recording sessions and generative AI. EA has paid Motson’s family for the rights to use his likeness and voice, but the details of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

The new AI John Motson is set to be added to the game this Wednesday, November 26, where he will be an optional commentary selection, sitting alongside the game’s existing broadcast teams.

In an interview with the BBC, Motson’s son Fred Motson said it “means an awful lot” to him to have his father’s voice in an EA Sports football game again.

“While he completely understood when they went in a different direction [after FIFA 2005], I think he really missed it after he left the game and it felt like a bit of an end of an era,” he said.

He added: “My dad was the least technological person in the world. Till his dying day, he had a typewriter on his desk. So I don’t think he would have quite understood what the AI was doing technologically – but I think, on the other hand, he was always really keen to get involved in these kinds of projects.”

EA Sports FC senior game design director Mat Prior told the BBC that getting permission from Motson’s family was imperative, saying: “There was no way we would have moved forward with this in any way, shape or form if they weren’t fully on board.

“At the outset we wanted to pay tribute to to Motty as the commentator and as this emotional connection – he was the very first voice of our game – so we really wanted to do him justice and bring him back.”

Campaigner says family members shouldn’t be allowed to give permission to make AI versions of deceased relatives

In an official statement, EA said: “With the blessing and partnership of Motson’s family, EA Sports FC have worked with extensive care and respect to create a digital tribute to one of the game’s greatest voices, inspiring a whole new generation of football fans.”

It added: “Building on almost ten years of in-game recordings, the EA Sports FC development studio has put Motson back into the commentary box with the aid of new AI-tools, bringing a mix of both his original audio and an AI-recreation trained by recordings of the man himself.”

Save Our Voice Now founder Peter Caulfield, who campaigns against the use of AI to recreate voices, told the news outlet that he was uncomfortable with the fact that Motson wasn’t able to give his permission personally.

“If someone has signed a deal allowing their likeness to be used after they die, I have no issue with that,” he explained. “But in life or in death, unless you have specifically agreed to it, AI cloning of any kind should not be allowed. Being a family member shouldn’t automatically give you that right either.”

Earlier this year Guy Mowbray revealed to the BBC that his commentary in EA Sports FC partly includes AI lines, where his voice has been recreated.

The February 2026 article noted that the most repetitive task Mowbray has to perform is not only reading the names of each of the game’s 20,000+ players, but doing so in different intonations to mark different situations (receiving a pass, taking a shot, scoring a goal, and so on).

It then revealed that EA does some of the work for Mowbray here by using AI to replicate his voice, with his permission, to record some of the names for him.

NHL 27 play-by-play announcer John Bucigross also said in September that AI is used for some of his lines, but he’s fine with it because it makes the work less tedious.

Of course, the main difference here is that Mowbray and Bucigross are alive and able to personally agree to their voices being replicated in AI, something particularly important when their voice is their most valuable asset.