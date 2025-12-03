EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Week 12 is out now, including an 89-rated Lautaro Martinez

The next Team of the Week squad for EA Sports FC 26 is available now.

Team of the Week 12 adds a further 23 enhanced players to the game’s database, each with improved stats compared to the base versions of each player.

As ever, Team of the Week players will be available in packs for the next week (until December 10), at which point a new Team of the Week will arrive.

When the next Team of the Week arrives, these in-form cards will no longer be available in packs, and will only be accessible through the game’s transfer market.

This week’s Team of the Week squad is as follows:

EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Week 12 Squad