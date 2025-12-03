EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Week 12 is out now, including an 89-rated Lautaro Martinez
Highlights also include an 88-rated Ada Hegerberg
The next Team of the Week squad for EA Sports FC 26 is available now.
Team of the Week 12 adds a further 23 enhanced players to the game’s database, each with improved stats compared to the base versions of each player.
As ever, Team of the Week players will be available in packs for the next week (until December 10), at which point a new Team of the Week will arrive.
When the next Team of the Week arrives, these in-form cards will no longer be available in packs, and will only be accessible through the game’s transfer market.
This week’s Team of the Week squad is as follows:
EA Sports FC 26 Team of the Week 12 Squad
- Lautaro Martinez (Lombardia / Inter Milan) – 89 (ST) (usually 88)
- Ada Hegerberg (OL Lyonnes) – 88 (ST) (usually 87)
- David Neres (Napoli) – 86 (RW) (usually 81 LW)
- Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United) – 86 (CB) (usually 78)
- Claudiu Petrila (FC Rapid 1923) – 86 (LW) (usually 72)
- Ella Toone (Manchester United) – 86 (CAM) (usually 85)
- Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 86 (RW) (usually 85)
- Dávid Hancko (Atlético de Madrid) – 86 (LB) (usually 83 CB)
- Lynn Wilms (Aston Villa) – 86 (RB) (usually 80)
- Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund) – 85 (ST) (usually 81 RM)
- Wladimiro Falcone (Lecce) – 85 (GK) (usually 81)
- Vincenzo Grifo (SC Freiburg) – 84 (LM) (usually 80)
- Pablo Fornals (Real Betis) – 84 (CAM) (usually 79)
- Alberto Moleiro (Villarreal) – 84 (LM) (usually 79)
- Florian Thauvin (RC Lens) – 83 (RW) (usually 76 ST)
- Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco) – 83 (CB) (usually 76)
- Berke Ozer (LOSC Lille) – 83 (GK) (usually 77)
- Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor) – 83 (ST) (usually 74)
- Benedito ‘Beni’ Mukendi (Vitória SC) – 83 (CM) (usually 68)
- Tadeo Allende (Inter Miami) – 83 (RW) (usually 72)
- Zlatko Tripic (Viking FK) – 83 (RW) (usually 76)
- Ellis Simms (Coventry City) – 83 (ST) (usually 70)
- Joel Pohjanpalo (Palermo) – 83 (ST) (usually 74)
