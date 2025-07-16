EA Sports FC 26 revealed: ‘The most community-driven instalment to date’

Electronic Arts has unveiled EA Sports FC 26 and confirmed a release date of September 26.

The game, which will feature Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala as cover stars, will “usher in a new chapter for EA Sports FC that’s powered by FC community feedback,” according to EA.

Among this year’s additions are a new Manager Live mode, player Archetypes, refined gameplay fundamentals, and more.

“FC 26 reflects our ongoing commitment to building this game with and for our community,” said John Shepherd, VP & GM, EA Sports FC. “We are players too, and that shared passion drives everything we do.

“This year brings an overhauled gameplay experience, new Tournaments and Live Events in FUT, all-new Archetype customization in Clubs, and a Career Mode that comes alive through evolving Challenges. We can’t wait for players to feel the difference this September and help shape the future of FC.”

FC 26’s key features, in EA’s words, can be found below: