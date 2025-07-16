EA Sports FC 26 revealed: ‘The most community-driven instalment to date’
Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala are cover stars of this year’s EA Sports FC
Electronic Arts has unveiled EA Sports FC 26 and confirmed a release date of September 26.
The game, which will feature Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala as cover stars, will “usher in a new chapter for EA Sports FC that’s powered by FC community feedback,” according to EA.
Among this year’s additions are a new Manager Live mode, player Archetypes, refined gameplay fundamentals, and more.
“FC 26 reflects our ongoing commitment to building this game with and for our community,” said John Shepherd, VP & GM, EA Sports FC. “We are players too, and that shared passion drives everything we do.
“This year brings an overhauled gameplay experience, new Tournaments and Live Events in FUT, all-new Archetype customization in Clubs, and a Career Mode that comes alive through evolving Challenges. We can’t wait for players to feel the difference this September and help shape the future of FC.”
FC 26’s key features, in EA’s words, can be found below:
- Refined Gameplay Fundamentals: EA SPORTS FC 26 delivers a variety of game-wide changes, including improved dribbling responsiveness and fluidity, re-tuned run curves for more explosive player movement, all new reinforcement-learning-driven goalkeeper positioning, close-body volumetric animations, new, more versatile Playstyles and Player Roles, and much more.
- Authentic & Competitive Gameplay Presets: The new Competitive Gameplay preset—driven by refined fundamentals, added consistency, and enhanced responsiveness—is tailor-made for play in Football Ultimate Team™ and Clubs, while the Authentic Gameplay preset delivers the most true-to-football experience ever in Career.
- Experience Manager Career Like Never Before: Step into the exhilarating world of Manager Live, a new dimension added to the mode through a live hub bursting with ever-changing variable-length Challenges. Alongside Original Career and Live Start Points, Manager Live hosts regularly released scenarios throughout the new season curated around the real world of football, giving players the next thing to go after in their careers.
- Archetypes: A brand-new feature to FC 26, Archetypes has been inspired by the greats of the game, introducing new classes to Clubs and Player Career, bringing more individuality to players. Develop your abilities by upgrading attributes and unlocking Archetype Perks to give your player a distinct feel on the pitch.
- New Live Events and Tournament Modes: In FC 26, fans will be able to put their dream squads to the test in Football Ultimate Team with new Live Events and Tournament modes, as well as a refreshed Rivals and Champs experience.
- Unrivalled Authenticity: EA SPORTS is proud to bring unrivalled real-game authenticity in EA SPORTS FC 26 with over 20,000 athletes, across 750+ clubs & national teams, playing in more than 120 stadiums and 35+ leagues, powered by the support of more than 300 global football partners.