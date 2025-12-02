EA Sports FC 26 adds ten Classic XI squads, designed for local multiplayer

EA FC 26 Showcase, a free ‘preview’ experience with limited modes, is now available too

EA Sports FC 26 has added ten Classic XI squads to the game’s Kick Off and Kick Off Rush modes.

The ten squads take Icon, Hero and current players from the game’s existing roster and group them into ‘best of’ line-ups for specific teams or leagues.

While the game’s Ultimate Team mode has a wide range or Icon and Hero players from football’s past, they only appear in one or two special teams in Kick Off mode, which players often use for local competitive matches.

The addition of the ten Classic XI squads, then, will give those not interested in Ultimate Team easier access to many of these Icon and Hero players.

The ten squads are as follows:

Classic XI: Bayern Munich

  • GK) Neuer
  • DF) Lahm
  • DF) Beckenbauer
  • DF) Lúcio
  • DF) Lizarazu
  • MF) Schweinsteiger
  • MF) Matthaus
  • MF) Musiala
  • FW) Olise
  • FW) Muller
  • MW) Ribéry

Classic XI: Chelsea

  • GK) Cech
  • DF) James
  • DF) Desailly
  • DF) Carvalho
  • DF) Cole A.
  • MF) Makélélé
  • MF) Zola
  • MF) Lampard
  • FW) Palmer
  • FW) Drogba
  • FW) Hazard

Classic XI: Juventus

  • GK) Buffon
  • DF) Thuram
  • DF) Cannavaro
  • DF) Chiellini
  • DF) Zambrotta
  • MF) Locatelli
  • MF) Pirlo
  • MF) Zidane
  • FW) Baggio
  • FW) Vialli
  • FW) Del Piero

Classic XI: Liverpool

  • GK) Alisson
  • DF) Frimpong
  • DF) Van Dijk
  • DF) Carragher
  • DF) Riise
  • MF) Salah
  • MF) Alonso
  • MF) Gerrard
  • MF) Barnes
  • FW) Dalglish
  • FW) Rush

Classic XI: Real Madrid

  • GK) Casillas
  • DF) Carvajal
  • DF) Cannavaro
  • DF) Hierro
  • DF) Roberto Carlos
  • MF) Kroos
  • MF) Makélélé
  • MF) Bellingham
  • FW) Zidane
  • FW) Raúl
  • FW) Mbappé

Classic XI: Bundesliga

  • GK) Kahn
  • DF) Lahm
  • DF) Beckenbauer
  • DF) Kohler
  • DF) Lizarazu
  • MF) Matthaus
  • MF) Rosicky
  • MF) Kroos
  • FW) Okocha
  • FW) Muller
  • FW) Zé Roberto

Classic XI: La Liga

  • GK) Casillas
  • DF) Puyol
  • DF) Hierro
  • DF) Koeman
  • MF) Figo
  • MF) Alonso
  • MF) Iniesta
  • MF) Futre
  • FW) Cruyff
  • FW) Raul
  • FW) Zidane

Classic XI: Ligue 1

  • GK) Cech
  • DF) Thuram
  • DF) Desailly
  • DF) Blanc
  • DF) Lizarazu
  • MF) Pires
  • MF) Matuidi
  • MF) Hazard
  • FW) Ibrahimovic
  • FW) Ronaldinho
  • FW) Henry

Classic XI: Premier League

  • GK) Schmeichel
  • DF) Carragher
  • DF) Kompany
  • DF) Ferdinand
  • DF) Cole
  • MF) Viera
  • MF) Lampard
  • MF) Gerrard
  • FW) Shearer
  • FW) Rooney
  • FW) Henry

Classic XI: Serie A

  • GK) Buffon
  • DF) Cafu
  • DF) Maldini
  • DF) Cannavaro
  • DF) Zambrotta
  • MF) Gullit
  • MF) Pirlo
  • MF) Zidane
  • FW) Del Piero
  • FW) Ronaldo
  • FW) Maradona

EA has also announced that it has released EA Sports FC 26 Showcase, a free “preview experience” version of the game which gives access to a limited number of clubs and modes.

