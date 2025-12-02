EA Sports FC 26 adds ten Classic XI squads, designed for local multiplayer

EA Sports FC 26 has added ten Classic XI squads to the game’s Kick Off and Kick Off Rush modes.

The ten squads take Icon, Hero and current players from the game’s existing roster and group them into ‘best of’ line-ups for specific teams or leagues.

While the game’s Ultimate Team mode has a wide range or Icon and Hero players from football’s past, they only appear in one or two special teams in Kick Off mode, which players often use for local competitive matches.

The addition of the ten Classic XI squads, then, will give those not interested in Ultimate Team easier access to many of these Icon and Hero players.

The ten squads are as follows:

Classic XI: Bayern Munich

GK) Neuer

DF) Lahm

DF) Beckenbauer

DF) Lúcio

DF) Lizarazu

MF) Schweinsteiger

MF) Matthaus

MF) Musiala

FW) Olise

FW) Muller

MW) Ribéry

Classic XI: Chelsea

GK) Cech

DF) James

DF) Desailly

DF) Carvalho

DF) Cole A.

MF) Makélélé

MF) Zola

MF) Lampard

FW) Palmer

FW) Drogba

FW) Hazard

Classic XI: Juventus

GK) Buffon

DF) Thuram

DF) Cannavaro

DF) Chiellini

DF) Zambrotta

MF) Locatelli

MF) Pirlo

MF) Zidane

FW) Baggio

FW) Vialli

FW) Del Piero

Classic XI: Liverpool

GK) Alisson

DF) Frimpong

DF) Van Dijk

DF) Carragher

DF) Riise

MF) Salah

MF) Alonso

MF) Gerrard

MF) Barnes

FW) Dalglish

FW) Rush

Classic XI: Real Madrid

GK) Casillas

DF) Carvajal

DF) Cannavaro

DF) Hierro

DF) Roberto Carlos

MF) Kroos

MF) Makélélé

MF) Bellingham

FW) Zidane

FW) Raúl

FW) Mbappé

Classic XI: Bundesliga

GK) Kahn

DF) Lahm

DF) Beckenbauer

DF) Kohler

DF) Lizarazu

MF) Matthaus

MF) Rosicky

MF) Kroos

FW) Okocha

FW) Muller

FW) Zé Roberto

Classic XI: La Liga

GK) Casillas

DF) Puyol

DF) Hierro

DF) Koeman

MF) Figo

MF) Alonso

MF) Iniesta

MF) Futre

FW) Cruyff

FW) Raul

FW) Zidane

Classic XI: Ligue 1

GK) Cech

DF) Thuram

DF) Desailly

DF) Blanc

DF) Lizarazu

MF) Pires

MF) Matuidi

MF) Hazard

FW) Ibrahimovic

FW) Ronaldinho

FW) Henry

Classic XI: Premier League

GK) Schmeichel

DF) Carragher

DF) Kompany

DF) Ferdinand

DF) Cole

MF) Viera

MF) Lampard

MF) Gerrard

FW) Shearer

FW) Rooney

FW) Henry

Classic XI: Serie A

GK) Buffon

DF) Cafu

DF) Maldini

DF) Cannavaro

DF) Zambrotta

MF) Gullit

MF) Pirlo

MF) Zidane

FW) Del Piero

FW) Ronaldo

FW) Maradona

EA has also announced that it has released EA Sports FC 26 Showcase, a free “preview experience” version of the game which gives access to a limited number of clubs and modes.