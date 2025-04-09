EA Sports FC 25 TOTW 30 is the final Team of the Week for this year’s edition of the game

EA has confirmed that the latest Team of the Week (TOTW) squad in EA Sports FC 25 will be the last for this season’s game.

TOTW 30 features a new selection of 23 players, who have been given improved stats (and sometimes a different position) compared to their regular versions.

Because it’s the last TOTW to be released in EA Sports FC 25, every player is rated either 88 or 89.

The full list of players are as follows:

EA Sports FC 25 TOTW – Team of the Week 30 Full List