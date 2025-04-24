EA Sports FC 25 gets series’ first ever paid ‘battle pass’

EA Sports FC 25 has received its first-ever paid ‘battle pass.’

The Season Seven Premium Pass cost players 500,000 in-game coins, or 1,000 FC Points (which is roughly $10 / £8.99).

There are 40 tiers to this pass, with rewards including Ultimate Team packs, Evolutions, cosmetic items, and player items. These player items include a 96-rated Immortal Icon Franck Ribery item.

A flashback Kenny Lala, TOTS Honorable Mentions Dries Mertens, TOTS Flashback Lisandro Martinez, and TOTS Flashback Federico Chiesa are all part of the battle pass. In a change from previous passes, player packs will also be tradable, when most packs in season passes so far have been untradable.

A free season pass will also run concurrently with the paid version. EA Sports FC, formerly the FIFA series, has featured season passes for several years, but this marks the first time that EA has offered a paid version.

Unlike some battle passes, the EA Sports FC Premium Pass won’t offer any virtual currency as part of the pass. Some games do this as a method of ‘earning’ the next pass, meaning that as long as a player continues to finish the battle pass, they can purchase the next one with the virtual currency they’ve earned from that pass.

EA Sports FC Team of the Season is also set to begin this week. The multi-week promo celebrates the best-performing players from across the real-life football season.