EA Sports F1 25 release date confirmed along with details on this year’s Braking Point story mode

EA has confirmed the release date for EA Sports F1 25 and shed some light on its new additions.

The game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 30, with up to three days early access for players who buy the F1 25 Iconic Edition.

F1 25 will see the return of the Braking Point story mode, and this time the plot will focus on “Konnersport now battling for championships, as a dramatic event throws the team into chaos”. The mode now includes multiple difficulty settings.

The Iconic Edition will also include post-launch gameplay chapters inspired by the upcoming F1 movie, which is set for release in June.

F1 25 will also overhaul the series’ My Team mode, with players “calling the shots as the owner of their F1 team”. Circuits will also be more authentic, with EA claiming that ” several tracks and their surroundings are transformed with a more realistic look and feel”.

Players who pre-order the Standard Edition of the game will get an F1 75 Celebration Pack, F1 World ‘Starter Pack’, and 5,000 PitCoin. Those who pre-order the Iconic Edition will also earn numerous perks based on Lewis Hamilton and the F1 film. They’ll also instantly receive 2025 season liveries to use in F1 24’s Time Trial mode.

Players who own F1 23 or F1 24 can pre-order the Iconic Edition for 15% off, with details on the F1 25 website.

“F1 25 delivers more ways for players to experience Formula 1 and race their way, from the drama of Braking Point to making headlines in the pursuit of World Championship glory,” Codemasters senior creative director Lee Mather said in a statement.

“This year, there are new opportunities for players to connect, collaborate, and compete than ever before. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.”