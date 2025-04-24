EA Sports College Football 26 release date and Madden NFL 26 release date both confirmed

EA Sports has confirmed the release dates of both College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26.

As previously leaked earlier this week, Madden NFL 26 is set to release on August 14, with a Deluxe Edition offering up to three days early access starting on August 11.

College Football 26, meanwhile, will release before it on July 10, with a Deluxe Edition also offering three days early access starting on July 7.

Players can also pre-order an MVP Bundle which contains the Deluxe Editions of both games, along with a bundle-exclusive Elite Player Item for both games’ Ultimate Team modes.

Players who pre-order the MVP Bundle before April 29 will also get a 99-rated Travis Hunter in Ultimate Team for both College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25.

Madden NFL 26 has been confirmed for PlayStation, Xbox and PC, but College Football 26 has only been confirmed for PlayStation and Xbox. Neither has been confirmed for Switch 2, though EA has said Madden will come to the platform at some point.

The Deluxe Editions of each game offer the following extras:

EA Sports College Football 26 Deluxe Edition

3 days early access from July 7

4600 College Football Points

Early Access Solo Challenges

Top Prospect Pack (choice of 1 player item) (must order before June 19)

All Hands Ultimate Team Pack (choice of 1 out of 2 player items)

Dynasty Coach Points

Road to Glory Skill Points

EA Sports Madden NFL 26 Deluxe Edition