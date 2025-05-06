EA sets Battlefield release window, with a full reveal coming this summer

Electronic Arts has confirmed it will release the next Battlefield game by March 2026, with a full public reveal due to take place this summer.

Speaking as part of its latest financial results, EA CEO Andrew Wilson called the new Battlefield a “pivotal step in delivering on our next generation of blockbuster entertainment.”

Wilson also confirmed that Skate will be released during the next financial year, ending April 2026. Previously, EA has said Skate will enter early access sometime this calendar year.

The next Battlefield game has been in closed testing since March, and despite users being sworn to secrecy, a significant amount of game footage inevitably made its way online.

In a new update posted on X, DICE said it would be expanding testing this month, inviting more players across Europe and North America, and Asia who sign up.

“Alongside testing new content, we’ll continue to iterate on our initial focus areas, such as balancing the different weapon archetypes and damage values, as well as movement and combat pacing mechanics,” it said.

“Destruction also remains an ongoing topic across our play sessions. We’ll continue to test destructible objects across a variety of maps and fine-tune damage levels of surfaces. Following Community Updates on gunplay and destruction, we’ll be back in the future to talk more about classes and the all-out warfare experience.”

EA is taking a more transparent approach to the development of the next Battlefield, following significant community disappointment around the last instalment, 2042.

Four internal EA studios, which the publisher collectively refers to as Battlefield Studios, are building a connected universe set in the modern day.

Dice is responsible for its multiplayer component, Motive is working on multiplayer maps as well as single player mission content, Criterion is mainly focused on single-player, and Ripple Effect is creating a new experience for the series.