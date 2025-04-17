EA says Switch 2’s Split Fiction can be shared to Switch 1, despite Nintendo guidelines

Split Fiction on Nintendo Switch 2 will allow players to GameShare the game with original Nintendo Switch Consoles, Hazelight has claimed.

This is despite Nintendo previously stating original Switch users could only GameShare original Nintendo Switch games from Nintendo Switch 2.

Announced during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, GameShare allows a player to share their copy of a game with another player who doesn’t own the game. This can be done in person via local wireless networking or via GameChat.

EA and Hazelight have now claimed that Nintendo Switch 2 players can GameShare Split Fiction with Nintendo Switch players, despite Nintendo’s own GameShare website previously suggesting that this shouldn’t be the case.

“GameShare will enable Nintendo Switch 2 owners to invite another player to play together over a local wireless connection using just one copy of the game,” the EA blog post reads. “This ‘other player’ can be not only a Nintendo Switch 2 owner but a Nintendo Switch owner as well.”

This is seemingly contradictory to what Nintendo outlines on its own site.

“Only Nintendo Switch 2 systems can share games, but any Nintendo Switch 2 or Nintendo Switch can receive them,” a page on the Nintendo website reads. “Nintendo Switch systems can only receive games that are compatible with Nintendo Switch.”

Since there is no original Nintendo Switch version of Split Fiction, the game shouldn’t be compatible, according to Nintendo.

VGC has reached out to EA for comment on this story.

“Split Fiction is visually streets ahead of its predecessor It Takes Two, but mechanically the two games are very similar,” reads VGC’s 4-star Split Fiction review.

“The game is occasionally in danger of verging into repetitive territory with its constant shifting between two main environments, but its healthy selection of varied side-stories and its constantly changing mechanics ensure its gameplay remains engaging and entertaining throughout, even if the same can’t always be said for its story.”