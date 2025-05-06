EA says Split Fiction has been ‘hugely successful’ as sales milestone revealed

Hazelight and Electronic Arts’s latest co-op action game, Split Fiction, has sold nearly four million copies, they’ve announced.

The sales milestone was revealed in EA’s latest financial results, in which it called the It Takes Two follow-up, released in March, a “hugely successful launch”.

Commenting on the news, Hazelight wrote on social media: “4 MILLION SOLD!!!! So many of you have picked up Split Fiction already, it’s amazing…

“Seeing the fun you have with our game and the love you show for Mio, Zoe and each other warms our hearts here at Hazelight. And so many hot dogs made…”

The latest game directed by Josef Fares sold over 1 million copies in 48 hours, according to EA.

The game, which is played entirely in co-op, follows two writers as they play through levels based on stories that they have attempted to get published.

“Split Fiction is visually streets ahead of its predecessor It Takes Two, but mechanically the two games are very similar,” VGC’s Split Fiction review says.

“The game is occasionally in danger of verging into repetitive territory with its constant shifting between two main environments, but its healthy selection of varied side-stories and its constantly changing mechanics ensure its gameplay remains engaging and entertaining throughout, even if the same can’t always be said for its story.”

According to Variety, a live-action movie based on Hazelight Studios’ co-op action adventure game is now in the works, and will star Sydney Sweeney.