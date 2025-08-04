EA ‘pretty motivated’ to adapt Apex Legends for film or TV

Electronic Arts sees a lot of potential in adapting Apex Legends for film or TV.

That’s according to EA Entertainment president Laura Miele, who told Variety the publisher is “pretty motivated” to expand the franchise beyond games.

Players “don’t have all the backstory, the history, and there’s just rich worlds and rich history with these characters and these legends that can come to life through linear media and partnerships,” the exec said.

“We’re pretty motivated to do that, and doing it in a way that really respects and upholds the brand and the franchise,” Miele added.

Miele also spoke about EA’s plans for tie-ins with the upcoming The Sims movie, which is in the works at Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap.

“Where we sit today, from a technology perspective, innovation perspective, we are in a moment where we can actually co-create content and be a multiplier for each other and have these great experiences for fans,” she said.

“It’s going to be so full circle and so fulfilling to bring content in a linear way and an interactive way, simultaneously, and even have it adapt to fans and how things are going.

“When we have a couple of ideas about how we would go to market with a movie and a couple of different expressions, I just think the opportunity is so ripe.”

100 staff at Apex Legends studio Respawn Entertainment were reportedly laid off in April as part of wider job cuts at parent company EA.

At the same time, the studio confirmed it had “made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects”.

It also said it planned to continue working on new content for Apex Legends alongside the third entry in the Star Wars Jedi series.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in January that the company was planning a “bigger, more meaningful update” for Apex Legends, or “an Apex 2.0”.

However, Wilson added that any significant Apex Legends release wouldn’t arrive until after the next Battlefield game. It was announced last week that Battlefield 6 will be released on October 10, 2025.