Ready to take a trip down memory lane? This one's for you! 🤝⚒️— Electronic Arts (@EA) November 5, 2026
7 Restored Anniversary Editions for Road Rash and Wing Commander plus 18 other classic games are officially live on Steam, GOG, and the EA App today.
Get Restored and Classic EA titles now: https://t.co/uCE2aA5zcq pic.twitter.com/fGzmQiTP6h
EA has released classic ‘restored’ games on PC, including Ultima and Road Rash
Wing Commander and Ultima games are among the EA classics getting re-released on PC.
EA is restoring 25 classics from its back catalogue, making them playable on PC via Steam and GOG.
Released as part of the Restored Classic Sale, the games include titles from the Ultima and Wing Commander series, as well as other classics.
Seven of the 25 games are described as “restoration” projects, in which additional effort was taken to get these games running as well as they can on modern PCs. They also include updates from the community, with popular mods implemented into the official releases.
The following classics are now available to purchase on Steam and GOG, discounted for a limited time:
- Road Rash: 30th Anniversary Edition
- Wing Commander: 35th Anniversary Edition
- Wing Commander II: Vengeance of the Kilrathi: 35th Anniversary Edition
- Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger: 30th Anniversary Edition
- Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom: 30th Anniversary Edition
- Wing Commander Prophecy: 30th Anniversary Edition
- Wing Commander: Privateer
- Wing Commander: Academy
- Wing Commander: Armada
- Strike Commander
- Crusader: No Remorse
- Crusader: No Regret
- Ultima I: The First Age of Darkness
- Ultima II: The Revenge of the Enchantress
- Ultima III: Exodus
- Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar
- Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny
- Ultima VI: The False Prophet
- Ultima VII: The Complete Edition
- Ultima VIII: Gold Edition
- Ultima IX: Ascension
- Ultima Underworld I
- Ultima Underworld II
- Theme Hospital
- Road Rash: 30th Anniversary Edition
All of these games are 50% off until November 19. The Ultima and Wing Commander games can also be purchased in bundles that are 55% off.
This is a rare bit of positive news coming from EA, as fans have long been frustrated by its tendency to sit on older games without doing anything with them. Now, many of these games will be available to play on modern hardware for the first time.
With that said, it’s unlikely to be enough to appease those currently campaigning against the company. All of EA’s recent social media posts have been met with an overwhelmingly negative response, particularly from those looking to save the Mass Effect series after BioWare‘s closure.