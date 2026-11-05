EA has released classic ‘restored’ games on PC, including Ultima and Road Rash

EA is restoring 25 classics from its back catalogue, making them playable on PC via Steam and GOG.

Released as part of the Restored Classic Sale, the games include titles from the Ultima and Wing Commander series, as well as other classics.

Seven of the 25 games are described as “restoration” projects, in which additional effort was taken to get these games running as well as they can on modern PCs. They also include updates from the community, with popular mods implemented into the official releases.

Ready to take a trip down memory lane? This one's for you! 🤝⚒️



7 Restored Anniversary Editions for Road Rash and Wing Commander plus 18 other classic games are officially live on Steam, GOG, and the EA App today.



Get Restored and Classic EA titles now: https://t.co/uCE2aA5zcq pic.twitter.com/fGzmQiTP6h — Electronic Arts (@EA) November 5, 2026

The following classics are now available to purchase on Steam and GOG, discounted for a limited time:

Road Rash: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander: 35th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander II: Vengeance of the Kilrathi: 35th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander IV: The Price of Freedom: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander Prophecy: 30th Anniversary Edition

Wing Commander: Privateer

Wing Commander: Academy

Wing Commander: Armada

Strike Commander

Crusader: No Remorse

Crusader: No Regret

Ultima I: The First Age of Darkness

Ultima II: The Revenge of the Enchantress

Ultima III: Exodus

Ultima IV: Quest of the Avatar

Ultima V: Warriors of Destiny

Ultima VI: The False Prophet

Ultima VII: The Complete Edition

Ultima VIII: Gold Edition

Ultima IX: Ascension

Ultima Underworld I

Ultima Underworld II

Theme Hospital

Road Rash: 30th Anniversary Edition

All of these games are 50% off until November 19. The Ultima and Wing Commander games can also be purchased in bundles that are 55% off.

This is a rare bit of positive news coming from EA, as fans have long been frustrated by its tendency to sit on older games without doing anything with them. Now, many of these games will be available to play on modern hardware for the first time.

With that said, it’s unlikely to be enough to appease those currently campaigning against the company. All of EA’s recent social media posts have been met with an overwhelmingly negative response, particularly from those looking to save the Mass Effect series after BioWare‘s closure.