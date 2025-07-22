EA confirms it will reveal Battlefield 6 this week

EA has announced that it will finally officially reveal Battlefield 6 on Thursday, following months of beta leaks.

The publisher has taken to social media to announce that a reveal trailer for the game, which is officially called Battlefield 6, is coming on July 24.

The brief teaser appears to end with the game’s key art.

Over the weekend, an influencer care package featuring the game’s logo was posted online. The creator, who was sent the package, quickly deleted the post, however, it was widely shared online.

According to Battlefield influencer RivalxFactor, a larger reveal event for the game is planned for later this month.

Electronic Arts previously confirmed it will release the next Battlefield game by March 2026, with a full public reveal due to take place this summer.

The next Battlefield game has been in closed testing since March, and despite users being sworn to secrecy, a significant amount of game footage inevitably made its way online.

EA is taking a more transparent approach to the development of the next Battlefield, following significant community disappointment around the last instalment, 2042.

Four internal EA studios, collectively referred to as Battlefield Studios by the publisher, are building a connected universe set in the modern day.