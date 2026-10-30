EA chose to shut down BioWare so it could make Star Wars Battlefront 3 instead, it’s claimed

One of the main reasons behind EA’s decision to shut down BioWare was its focus on making Star Wars Battlefront 3 instead, it’s claimed.

Last week it was announced that EA was closing the historic Dragon Age studio and cancelling the Mass Effect game it was working on.

Now, a new report from Bloomberg claims that the decision to close BioWare was mainly due to EA being presented with the opportunity to make a new Star Wars Battlefront game.

Citing sources familiar with the situation who chose to speak anonymously, the report says that EA executives were looking at the company’s portfolio for the next few years, conscious of the $18 billion of deft imposed on it as a result of its acquisition by Saudi Arabia’s investment fund.

The sources claim that EA’s executives realised the publisher had two sci-fi action games planned, each of which was set to cost hundreds of millions of dollars – the next Mass Effect game (now believed to have been titled Mass Effect Universe) and Star Wars Battlefront 3.

It’s claimed that EA chose to invest in making Star Wars Battlefront 3 and chose to shut down BioWare as a result, believing that a new Star Wars game was more likely to be a success than a new Mass Effect.

Variety reported last week that EA had informed staff of plans to have DICE and Respawn work together on “a future project”. This is believed to be Star Wars: Battlefront 3.

Further reading 1 DICE and Respawn ‘are teaming up for Star Wars: Battlefront 3’ New report claims the two EA studios have been tasked with working on a new Battlefront

The report notes that other factors will have also gone into EA’s decision – such as BioWare’s recent games not reviewing as well as its past titles, and corporate politics – but frames the Star Wars vs Mass Effect decision as one of the main reasons for BioWare’s closure.

In a statement, EA told the publication that it “collectively reached this decision following months of planning, review, and analysis, including careful consideration of evolving business conditions, industry dynamics, and our long-term priorities,” but did not go into specifics on this.

“While this is never easy, we ultimately have to make tough decisions to focus our teams on the biggest opportunities for our future, including investing in new projects across our portfolio,” it added.