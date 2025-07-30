EA CEO says it’s ‘all in as a company’ on Battlefield 6, is building a platform rather than a product

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson says it’s “all in as a company” on Battlefield 6, and that it “isn’t just a product” but the start of a new platform.

In a Q&A during its earnings call following the publication of its Q1 results for FY2016, Wilson was asked to talk about EA‘s marketing strategy for Battlefield 6 and how it differs from that of previous editions.

Wilson replied that this time the company isn’t treating Battlefield 6 as a single product, but rather as the start of a Battlefield platform, with more details to come later this week.

“Certainly, you’re going to see a lot more in a a couple of days,” Wilson replied. “We’ve been investing more behind this Battlefield than any Battlefield product before it.

“And really, the big reason for that is this isn’t just a product. We’re really building out Battlefield as a platform. And you’ll hear a lot more about this in just two days’ time, and all will become more clear about the nature of our investment over the last four years, with four studios building against this launch to date.”

The full multiplayer reveal for Battlefield 6 will take place on July 31, and Wilson said this would be the real start of its marketing push.

“As with how we’ve thought about marketing the product, we’re going to get right behind it,” he said. “We’re all in as a company on it. You may have seen the release trailer just a week or so ago. That was very well received. Of course, it’s just a release trailer. Most of our gamers are sitting there waiting for the big reveal that comes in a couple of days.

“We have hundreds of creators and influencers flying into LA and to destinations around the world. They’ll spend all day with the products tomorrow, and they’ll begin streaming that product, out to their fan bases, on Thursday.

“And we’re really excited about that because in addition to the various pieces of the overall experience that players have been seeing as part of Battlefield Labs – which was a very new way for us to to really gain alignment with the community around the development of this this product, this platform – this will be the first time people really see the true scale of what we’ve been building and get sneak peeks at what’s to come.”

The next Battlefield game has been in closed testing since March, and despite users being sworn to secrecy, a significant amount of game footage has inevitably made its way online.