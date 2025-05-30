Dynasty Warriors producer says the series still can’t be called a success in the West

The producer of the latest Dynasty Warriors game says the series can not yet be considered successful in the West.

In an interview with GamesMarkt, Omega Force director and producer Tomohiko Sho – who produced this year’s Dynasty Warriors: Origins – was asked how successful the series is in the West, given that most of the Steam user reviews for the game are written in Chinese.

Sho replied that, in his view, Dynasty Warriors is not yet a successful series in the West, but that it’s possible for this to change in the future.

“I believe that the ‘Dynasty Warriors’ series is not yet in a position to be called a success in the West,” Sho said. “On the contrary, I believe that there is a great potential for the series to gain many fans in the future.

“With our latest title, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, we were able to attract new fans in addition to those we have had since the PlayStation 2 era. The Western market is very important, and I believe that if there is a next title, we will gain even more new fans.”

Publisher Koei Tecmo announced in February that Dynasty Warriors: Origins had sold 1 million copies globally in its first month.

The game was generally well received by critics, with a Metacritic score currently sitting between 79-84 depending on format.

VGC’s Dynasty Warriors: Origins review calls the game “a good jumping-on point that won’t convince franchise doubters”.

“Dynasty Warriors: Origins will offer enough for fans, but won’t blow the minds of new players or series regulars,” we wrote. “The scale of the game’s battle and rock solid performance are impressive, but there’s little to write home about outside of that.”

The Dynasty Warriors series started in 1997 with a one-on-one fighting game on PS1, before PS2 release Dynasty Warriors 2 pivoted to the hack-and-slash genre it continues to adopt to this day.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins is the tenth main game in the series, which has also seen numerous licensed spin-offs based on such IPs as The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem, Persona, One Piece and Fist of the North Star.