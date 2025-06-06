Dying Light: The Beast sets release date for horror-parkour spin-off

Techland has announced the release date for Dying Light: The Beast during Summer Game Fest.

The spin-off will be released on August 22, 2025 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5.

The Beast’s plot revolves around Kyle Crane, the undercover agent who was the main protagonist in the first Dying Light. Based on one of the original game’s multiple endings, Kyle has been infected, but he’s also been in captivity for the past 13 years thanks to the Baron.

Watch the new trailer for Dying Light: The Beast, below.

Announced last August, Dying Light: The Beast was originally planned as story DLC for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. “But after two years of work, its size and scope has changed so much that it evolved into a standalone, self-contained experience,” according to Techland.

Taking around 18 hours to complete, The Beast is set in the former tourist destination Castor Woods following Kyle’s escape from captivity. He’s on a mission to find those that imprisoned him and get revenge for a series of brutal experiments they carried out on him.

Dying Light: The Beast will be available at no extra cost to owners of the Dying Light 2 Stay Human Ultimate Edition, which originally promised story DLC as part of the package.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human was added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in November.