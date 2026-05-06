Dying Light franchise boss steps down after over a decade at Techland

Dying Light franchise director Tymon Smektala has announced he’s stepping down from Techland after over a decade with the developer.

In a social media post, Smektala says he’s “moving into a new chapter.”

“It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m proud of what we’ve built,” he wrote. “Thank you to all the talented people of Techland I’ve had a chance to work with – across both development and publishing – for the passion, energy, and shared ambition to make Dying Light the ultimate zombie experience. We made it happen, together!”

Smektala began work on the Dying Light franchise as a producer on the first game, before moving into a designer role on Dying Light 2. He would later move into the franchise director role, overseeing the series during the release of its latest game, Dying Light: The Beast.

“To our amazing community: your love, your engagement, and vocal support have always been our North Star. You helped shape what Dying Light became.”

Smektala went on to say that the franchise is in “great hands,” and that he’s excited to see it grow further. Smektala didn’t share his plans post-Techland.

The Dying Light franchise has enjoyed strong fan support and positive, if not incredible, reviews. The first game holds a 74 on review aggregation site Metacritic, Dying Light 2 holds a 76, and Dying Light: The Beast holds a 79.

Dying Light: The Beast received a major content update, Restored Land, earlier this year.