Dying Light developer Techland has reportedly cancelled two games

Dying Light developer Techland has reportedly cancelled multiple games.

The Polish developer has reported losses of 130 million Polish złoty (approximately 37.3 million USD), according to Polish business outlet Puls Biznesu. These losses have been attributed to “our decision to discontinue further work on two projects.”

It is currently unclear which projects have been affected. VGC has asked Techland for comment.

In 2022, Techland announced that it was working on a new open-world fantasy action RPG. While few details were known about the game, Techland had announced that it had begun building a new team to helm the game, which included RPG veterans.

The team responsible for the new IP included several former CD Projekt Red staff, including open world director Bartosz Ochman (Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt), narrative director Karolina Stachyra (The Witcher 2, The Witcher 3) and narrative lead Arkadiusz Borowik (Witcher 2, Witcher 3).

In 2023, Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka said, “Our open world action-RPG in a fantasy setting is already shaping up to become something truly special, and the goal here is to make sure it will live up to the expectations for our first new IP in almost a decade.

Earlier this year, Techland announced plans to continue the Dying Light franchise with “multiple” projects. However, it is now unclear which of these projects will continue.

Techland’s last release was 2022’s Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which received positive reviews and enjoyed sales success, shifting five million copies during its launch month.

Techland’s next release, Dying Light: The Beast is scheduled for release this summer. Announced last August, Dying Light: The Beast was originally planned as story DLC for Dying Light 2, “but after two years of work, its size and scope has changed so much that it evolved into a standalone, self-contained experience,” according to Techland.