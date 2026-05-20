Dungeons & Dragons game from Star Wars Jedi director has been cancelled by Hasbro

Stig Asmussen’s Giant Skull has had its Dungeons & Dragons game cancelled, it has been reported.

The decision was made by Hasbro less than a year after the game was announced, as reported by Bloomberg.

Asmussen’s studio, Giant Skull, was formed in 2024 to work on a “AAA single-player focused action adventure” using Unreal Engine 5.

In April 2024, following the success of 2023’s Baldur’s Gate 3, Hasbro began searching for new development partners. “We’re now talking to lots of partners and being approached by a lot of partners who are embracing the challenge of, what does the future of the Baldur’s Gate franchise look like?” Hasbro’s Eugene Evans said at the time.

In June 2025, it was announced that Giant Skull was partnering with Wizards of the Coast to develop a game in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. At the time, Asmussen said, “our goal is to craft a rich new Dungeons & Dragons universe filled with immersive storytelling, heroic combat and exhilarating traversal that players will fully embrace.”

Now, Wizards of the Coast owner Hasbro has pulled the plug on the project. Wizards of the Coast and Giant Skull both confirmed the news when approached by Bloomberg.

Wizards of the Coast shared that it is still taking new pitches from Giant Skull, stating: “While we decided not to pursue an early concept from Giant Skull, we have great respect for Stig Asmussen and his team and value our ongoing relationship.”

“Things are good at Giant Skull,” Asmussen told Bloomberg, and the studio continues talking to Wizards of the Coast and other potential publishing partners.

Asmussen is best known for directing 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and 2023’s Jedi: Survivor, the latter of which VGC’s Jordan Middler scored 5/5, calling it a “thrilling adventure with a stellar cast tied together with smart, expansive combat, and huge new worlds to explore.”